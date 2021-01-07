Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $21.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $22.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $81.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.55 billion to $82.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.57 billion to $90.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 312,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.