Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,589,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,343,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

