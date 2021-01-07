Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Million

Analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) will announce sales of $2.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.24 million. Antibe Therapeutics reported sales of $1.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $7.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.55 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antibe Therapeutics.

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

Shares of ATBPD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

