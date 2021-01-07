Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $229.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $234.80 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $286.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 306,056 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 148,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $80.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.