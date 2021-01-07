Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $672.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $672.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $684.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $119.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

