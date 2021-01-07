Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $210,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $940,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $18.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

