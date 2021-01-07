Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.48. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.65 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

