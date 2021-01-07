Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post sales of $511.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.45 million to $519.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $451.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 3,161,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,784. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,191 shares of company stock worth $26,522,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

