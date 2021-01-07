Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $75.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.75 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RCL opened at $72.20 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.