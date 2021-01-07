Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce sales of $368.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.24 million to $384.20 million. MarineMax reported sales of $304.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter.

HZO stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,137. The company has a market cap of $844.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

