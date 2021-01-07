Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $602.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $609.49 million. IDEX reported sales of $606.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.27.

IEX stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 509,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,674. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

