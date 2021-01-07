Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $119.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $121.80 million. First Merchants reported sales of $121.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $478.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $486.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.70 million, with estimates ranging from $480.30 million to $485.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRME. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

FRME stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 165,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.