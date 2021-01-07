Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $6.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.51 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $31.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of COF traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,642. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

