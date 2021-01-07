Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.66. 9,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,702. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

