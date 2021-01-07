Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

DAO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Youdao in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Youdao has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

