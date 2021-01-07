XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Down to $4,810.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4,810.00, but opened at $4,510.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $4,790.00, with a volume of 6,277 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £922.84 million and a PE ratio of 50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,498.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,233.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

