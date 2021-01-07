Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.43

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 3261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.