Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Sells $530,385.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 9th, Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

