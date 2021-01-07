WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $46.85. 589,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 432,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 91.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

