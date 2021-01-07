WPX Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 747 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,105% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WPX Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 706,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.