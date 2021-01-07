Workiva Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workiva in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler expects that the software maker will earn ($0.92) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Workiva stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $31,051,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

