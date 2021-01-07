Woodstock Corp Takes $219,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

