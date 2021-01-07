Woodstock Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $734.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $701.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $744.79. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.