Woodstock Corp Invests $307,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 23.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $215.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.29. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

