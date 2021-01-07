Woodstock Corp Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

