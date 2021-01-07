Woodstock Corp Acquires Shares of 1,146 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its position in Intuit by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.00 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

