Woodstock Corp Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,684,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,651,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

