Wolfe Research Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. 6,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.