Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 6,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,086. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

