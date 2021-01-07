WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Head to Head Comparison

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.19 -$10.43 million $0.22 26.14

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus target price of $3.86, indicating a potential downside of 32.90%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

