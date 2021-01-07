WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.53. 2,669,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,504,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.