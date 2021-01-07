Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.