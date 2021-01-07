William Blair Comments on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Tilly’s stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 921.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.