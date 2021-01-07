William Blair Begins Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WK. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

WK opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

