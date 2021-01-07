WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.20

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $13.77. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 110,569 shares.

WHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

