Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

