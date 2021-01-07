Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

WHR traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.61. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

