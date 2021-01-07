WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.94.

Shares of WEX traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, reaching $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $387,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WEX by 117.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

