Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.65 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.53.

WEF stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

