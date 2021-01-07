Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBBW opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Westbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

