Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. 7,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,049,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,024,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,264,000 after buying an additional 629,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.