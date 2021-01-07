Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $285.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $249.70 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $263.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

