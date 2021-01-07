Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 31930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.08.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

