Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,799 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,648,000 after buying an additional 152,264 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

