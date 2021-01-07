Wedbush Comments on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SI. Barclays lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 63.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 327.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

