Wedbush Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2021 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

