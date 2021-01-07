Webster Bank N. A. Sells 6,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

Shares of JPM traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,759,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

