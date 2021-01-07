Webster Bank N. A. Sells 2,578 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.98. 3,135,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,457. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

