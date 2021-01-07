Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 1,144 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,999 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,074. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $217.98. 8,337,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275,979. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

