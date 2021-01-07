Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after purchasing an additional 414,962 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 21.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 74.2% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $213.81. 10,960,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

